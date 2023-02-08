Competition Group Of The Year: Joseph Saveri Law Firm

By Kelly Lienhard (February 8, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Antitrust attorneys at the Joseph Saveri Law Firm secured a $600 million settlement in multidistrict litigation involving capacitor antitrust claims, significantly exceeding the $27 million done in damages, and cut a deal with Booz Allen Hamilton to resolve claims over the company's alleged "no-poach" scheme, earning the firm one of Law360's 2022 Competition Groups of the Year awards....

