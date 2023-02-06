EQT Asks For $16M In Ending Faulty Valve Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (February 6, 2023, 4:13 PM EST) -- After reaching a settlement, natural gas company EQT has agreed to dismiss all of its pending claims against companies involved in litigation against a drill manufacturer that allegedly supplied EQT with faulty emergency shutoff valves and has asked the court for multimillion default judgments against Aspen Flow Control LLC....

