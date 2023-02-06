Gold Miner To Raise $19.6M For Mali Project

By Dawood Fakhir (February 6, 2023, 5:08 PM GMT) -- Cora Gold Ltd. on Monday said it is looking to raise at least $19.56 million through a combination of share sales and taking on debt by selling loan notes to start the development of a gold mine in southern Mali....

