DOJ Comes Out Against Pa. Mail Ballot Date Requirement

By Matthew Santoni (February 6, 2023, 8:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has weighed in on a lawsuit seeking to strike down the requirement that Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots must have a handwritten signature and date on their outer envelopes in order to be counted, joining the NAACP, voting rights groups and state officials in arguing that the date is not "material" to showing that a voter is eligible....

