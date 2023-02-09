Appellate Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By Nadia Dreid (February 9, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP came out on top at the U.S. Supreme Court twice last year, convincing the justices that no emotional damages are available under the Affordable Care Act and getting clarity on who has jurisdiction when a non-Native person commits a crime on tribal land, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 Appellate Groups of the Year....

