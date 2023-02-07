Burford Capital's Dubai Office A 'Natural Evolution,' Firm Says

By Emily Sawicki (February 7, 2023, 7:01 PM EST) -- Legal finance firm Burford Capital announced Tuesday it is expanding its global presence with the opening of a full-service office in Dubai, the company's eighth location and first in the Middle East, looking to serve a region where it has long operated on a "fly-in, fly-out" basis....

