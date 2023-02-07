NJ Judge Shortage Halts Civil, Divorce Trials In 2 Vicinages

By Jake Maher (February 7, 2023, 12:41 PM EST) -- The New Jersey judiciary is halting all civil and matrimonial trials in two vicinages comprising six counties in the northwest and south of the state effective Feb. 21 due to a shortage of judges, according to an announcement from state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner....

