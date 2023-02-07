Radiation Health Cos. Pay $9M To End Whistleblower Suit

By Ryan Harroff (February 7, 2023, 7:58 PM EST) -- Home health companies serving former energy workers with radiation-related illnesses have agreed to pay $9 million to resolve newly unsealed claims that they "bribed" those workers into becoming their patients by offering free services including lawn mowing, then billed the United States as if those services were medical treatments the government pays for....

