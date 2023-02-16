Pharma, Consumer Advocates Clash Over FDA-USPTO Collab

By Dani Kass (February 16, 2023, 10:26 PM EST) -- Major pharmaceutical organizations are urging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to work closer on patent work, arguing the current system works well to prevent abuse, a claim patient advocacy organizations have disputed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS