These Firms Are Pulling In The Most Patent Litigation Work

By Andrew Karpan (February 15, 2023, 5:37 PM EST) -- A former personal injury law firm that turned to intellectual property work during the pandemic filed more patent suits over the last three years than any other firm in the U.S., according to a new Lex Machina report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS