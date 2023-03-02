Health Care Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

By Donald Morrison (March 2, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP secured a win for the nation's three largest drug distributors in the bellwether trial in multidistrict opioid litigation in West Virginia while also earning a significant arbitration victory for CVS after the company was sued by one of the nation's largest insurers, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 Health Care Groups of the Year....

