Ex-LA DA Trims But Can't Nix Activists' Suit Over Gun Incident

By Gina Kim (February 7, 2023, 5:38 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday threw out activists' false imprisonment claims against former Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and the estate of her late husband, who brandished a handgun when they rang the couple's doorbell in 2020, but kept the suit alive by declining to throw out a negligence claim....

