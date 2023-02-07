Girardi Trustee's Claims Against Litigation Funder Axed

By Hailey Konnath (February 7, 2023, 10:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out the Girardi Keese bankruptcy trustee's claims that New York litigation lenders owned by a convicted felon drove thousands of cases to disgraced attorney Thomas Girardi and his law firm and helped him loot millions of dollars from clients, counsel for the funders confirmed Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS