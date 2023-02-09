Tracking Antitrust Agencies' Pursuit Of Biden's Labor Mandate

By Lee Berger and Emily Tifft (February 9, 2023, 3:16 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order on promoting competition in the American economy mandated a collaborative, whole-government focus on antitrust issues in labor.[1] Pursuant to that order, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice have taken a number of bold steps in labor market cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS