Fla. Judge Says Dentist Owes $389K In Securities Fraud Suit

By David Minsky (February 8, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday ordered a dentist to repay $389,000 in a securities fraud lawsuit, ruling the money that paid for her house was allegedly "ill-gotten" proceeds provided by a live-in boyfriend who is accused of misleading investors in binary options and digital currency marketing schemes....

