Mich. Pot Co.'s Water Heater Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Collin Krabbe (February 9, 2023, 3:07 PM EST) -- A cannabis company in Kent County has convinced a Michigan federal judge to remand its lawsuit over a water heater that purportedly ruined millions of dollars' worth of pot product, saying it's not clear that the pot firm would have an obvious advantage in state court....

