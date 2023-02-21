Energy Group Of The Year: Norton Rose

By Tom Lotshaw (February 21, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright advised Shell Enterprises LLC in its Permian Basin asset sale, secured a jury victory in a contract interference suit and helped close financing for 650 megawatt hours of standalone battery energy storage projects in Texas, earning it a place among Law360's 2022 Energy Groups of the Year....

