Health Care Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

By Andrew Karpan (February 27, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Health care lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP persuaded a federal jury last year to acquit a kidney dialysis business on all counts of conspiring with rivals to suppress competition, and defeated a nurse's racial bias allegations against the University of Maryland Medical Center, wins that earned the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Health Care Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS