Chemists Say CBD Co. Stole Their Refining Method

By Mike Curley (February 15, 2023, 6:17 PM EST) -- A pair of chemists are suing a cannabinoid company, its president and its parent company in Utah federal court, saying the company brought them in with promises of company shares and a lucrative contract in exchange for their method of refining cannabidiol, or CBD, into a more valuable substance, only to fire them two days after they succeeded in bringing their method to the company....

