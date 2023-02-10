Ex-Chemical Co. Atty Need Not Testify In Contamination Suit

By Emily Sawicki (February 10, 2023, 4:21 PM EST) -- A former in-house attorney for a company accused of contaminating a New York hamlet's water supply will not be compelled to give testimony in a bundle of personal injury suits against the corporation, a federal judge determined this week, citing the potential difficulty of parsing attorney-client privilege in the matter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS