PE-Backed 3i Infrastructure Raises £100M

By Dawood Fakhir (February 10, 2023, 4:59 PM GMT) -- 3i Infrastructure PLC on Friday said it has raised net proceeds of £100 million ($121 million) in a share sale guided by Hogan Lovells and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP to reduce its borrowings and to partly fund the acquisition of Future Biogas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS