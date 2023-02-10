UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (February 10, 2023, 6:23 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen international law firm Eversheds Sutherland sued by Hill Dickinson LLP, the FCA begin legal proceedings against John Coldwell Pensions & Investments for its involvement in the British Steel Pension Scheme, and the board of Shell PLC in hot water in a breach of fiduciary claim over its "flawed" climate strategy....

