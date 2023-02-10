Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Proposes $4.3B Utility Reorg Plan

By Rick Archer (February 10, 2023, 4:31 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board has filed a reorganization plan for the island's electric utility that it says will trim $4.3 billion in debt with bondholder settlements and claim limits while paying off the remaining $5.7 billion in debt over the next 35 years with an electric rate surcharge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS