Latham-Led Biotech, Renewable Energy Firms Price 2 IPOs

By Tom Zanki (February 10, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. shares soared Friday after raising $192 million in the year's largest biotechnology initial public offering, one of two companies to go public along with an Israeli-based renewable energy provider that raised $252 million, both steered in part by Latham & Watkins LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS