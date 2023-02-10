Cannabis Bill Roundup: Veterans Bills In Kan., Capitol Hill

By Sam Reisman (February 10, 2023, 10:09 PM EST) -- U.S. Senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to push the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to perform research on potential health benefits of cannabis in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain, while Kansas lawmakers pitched two bills to reform cannabis laws, one of which prioritizes veterans' access....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS