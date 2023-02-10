Honeywell Spat With Supplier Kept Alive By Ohio Judge

By Eric Heisig (February 10, 2023, 8:04 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has kept alive years-old claims and counterclaims over who breached what contract between Honeywell International Inc. and a supplier of switches used in electricity meters, ruling that summary judgment was not appropriate at this stage because of too many unanswered questions....

