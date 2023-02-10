Insurer Can't Toss Nonprofit's Coverage Suit For $2.3M Fine

By Emily Enfinger (February 10, 2023, 10:13 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge nixed a Liberty Mutual unit's bid to toss a coverage fight over a $2.3 million fine against a nonprofit economic development fund, saying the nonprofit's claim falls within the plain language of the policy....

