Procedure Rule 7.1 Can Simplify Litigators' Diversity Analysis

By Steve Shapiro (February 15, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- On Dec. 1, 2022, an amendment to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 7.1 took effect. The amendment creates new disclosure requirements in cases invoking diversity jurisdiction that will help federal trial courts determine early in a case whether the parties are diverse. The amended rule also may help litigators determine more quickly whether they can remove to federal court a lawsuit involving noncorporate entities such as limited liability companies and partnerships....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS