2nd Circ. OKs Atty's Debt Account Review Process

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 13, 2023, 4:40 PM EST) -- A firm that represents creditors did not run afoul of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act because one of its attorneys conducted a sufficiently "meaningful" review of an individual's consumer debt account as part of its effort to collect on the debt, the Second Circuit said Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS