NC Man And Experian Agree He's Alive, Settle Suit

By Travis Bland (February 13, 2023, 3:28 PM EST) -- A North Carolina man and credit reporting agency Experian agreed Monday to end a federal lawsuit in which the man said the agency reported him as dead, resulting in loan denials and subsequent stress and inconvenience. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS