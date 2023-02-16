8 Steps To Improve The Perception Of In-House Legal Counsel

By Allison Rosner (February 16, 2023, 5:05 PM EST) -- Historically, in-house corporate legal teams have unfortunately been saddled with a bad guy reputation of sorts. At best, the legal department has been viewed as a mandatory support function tasked with helping the organization temper risk. At worst, it's been seen as a cost center and bureaucratic roadblock that stifles creativity and jams up the sales and marketing pipeline....

