Texas Two-Step Still Worth The Gamble, Ch. 11 Experts Say

By Vince Sullivan (February 13, 2023, 8:48 PM EST) -- The costs of executing a Texas two-step bankruptcy strategy that ultimately fails amount to "pocket change" for the well-funded companies that have tried it, with the potential upside of a successful gambit to deal with mass tort liability far outstripping the risks, experts say....

