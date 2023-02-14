Kyle Roche's Ex-Firm Says Crypto Co. Wants Privileged Info

By Katryna Perera (February 14, 2023, 4:50 PM EST) -- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP has asked a California federal judge to set limits on an upcoming deposition it faces from Dfinity, saying the crypto company is seeking privileged attorney-client communications from the law firm stemming from its previous association with the lawyer Kyle Roche, as well as cryptocurrency wallet addresses of the firm's lawyers....

