Jazz Argues Drug Patent Should Stay In Orange Book

By Kelly Lienhard (February 14, 2023, 9:43 PM EST) -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals tried to convince the Federal Circuit in oral arguments on Tuesday to overturn a lower court order to remove its patent for its narcolepsy drug from the Food and Drug Administration's Orange Book, but the judges questioned if Jazz was overcomplicating the case....

