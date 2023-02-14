IRS Check Shouldn't Nullify Crypto Tax Suit, 6th Circ. Told

By Anna Scott Farrell (February 14, 2023, 4:30 PM EST) -- A taxpayer advocacy group asked the Sixth Circuit to overturn a decision that a check sent by the Internal Revenue Service to a Tennessee couple rendered their challenge to taxes on cryptocurrency they obtained moot, saying a decision favoring the couple could help low-income taxpayers....

