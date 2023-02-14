Deaf Atty Can Sue Denver County Court For Jury Pool Ejection

By Daniel Ducassi (February 14, 2023, 3:40 PM EST) -- A Denver attorney with hearing loss who was booted from a jury pool can pursue his disability discrimination lawsuit against the Denver County Court, a state court judge has ruled, concluding that the doctrine of judicial immunity doesn't prevent his claims for injunctive and declaratory relief....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS