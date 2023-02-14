Fox News, Giuliani Can't Exit Smartmatic Defamation Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (February 14, 2023, 8:06 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court declined Tuesday to toss a defamation suit alleging Fox News aired bogus claims that Smartmatic's voting technology software was used to rig the 2020 presidential election, saying the company's defamation claims were properly alleged against Rudy Giuliani and hosts Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs....

