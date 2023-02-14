More Needed On Reproductive Rights, Senate Dems Tell Biden

By Caleb Symons (February 14, 2023, 8:30 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic senators wants President Joe Biden to step up his defense of reproductive rights, starting with expanding access to abortion, amid a continued push by "extremist judges and anti-abortion politicians across the nation and within Congress" to strip those rights....

