Trump Can't Nix $110K Sanction In NY AG Case, Court Says

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 14, 2023, 2:30 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to undo a $110,000 civil contempt sanction levied against him for failing to properly search for records as part of the state attorney general's financial fraud investigation into the Trump Organization....

