Split 6th Circ. Revives Title IX Claims Against Oberlin College

By Ryan Harroff (February 15, 2023, 5:50 PM EST) -- A split panel of the Sixth Circuit backed a lower court's decision to toss an Oberlin College student's claim that his due process rights were violated when the school investigated him for sexual misconduct, but revived his claims that he received unfair treatment under Title IX....

