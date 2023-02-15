Port Operator To Cancel London Listing In Move To Russia

By Tom Fish (February 15, 2023, 1:30 PM GMT) -- Global Ports Investments PLC said on Wednesday that it has told the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange that it intends to cancel its listing in London and change its area of incorporation from Cyprus to Russia, a move that will take effect on April 11....

