Bavarian To Buy Emergent BioSolutions Vaccines For $380M

By Dawood Fakhir (February 15, 2023, 5:38 PM GMT) -- Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic AS said Wednesday it will acquire three travel vaccines and related assets from U.S. rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for $380 million, in a deal guided by Cooley LLP and Barnes & Thornburg LLP....

