FTX Judge Rejects Bid For Independent Ch. 11 Examiner

By Vince Sullivan (February 15, 2023, 12:00 PM EST) -- A bid to have an independent examiner appointed in the Chapter 11 case of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. failed Wednesday when a Delaware bankruptcy judge said such an inquiry would be duplicative of efforts already underway at the company and the costs would negatively impact creditors....

