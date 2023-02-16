Bar Exam Changes Planned To Attract Attorneys To Delaware

By Rose Krebs (February 16, 2023, 4:57 PM EST) -- Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. told state legislators Thursday that major changes to the state's bar exam are expected soon as part of an ongoing effort to attract more attorneys to the First State....

