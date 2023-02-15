Sidney Powell Wants Ethics Expert Out Of Misconduct Trial

By Ryan Boysen (February 15, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- Embattled attorney Sidney Powell wants a legal ethics expert excluded from a professional misconduct lawsuit in Texas state court over Powell's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, calling the expert a "total insider" who was "paid to provide a predetermined opinion."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS