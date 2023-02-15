4th Circ. Upholds Insurance Co.'s $50M Win In Loan Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (February 15, 2023, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit upheld a ruling awarding a financially troubled North Carolina insurance company $50 million from an affiliated limited liability company, finding Wednesday that the LLC didn't provide adequate details on financing it said would've allowed it to avoid defaulting on a line of credit issued by the insurer. ...

