Centrica Energizes Shareholders With Extra £300M Buyback

By Tom Fish (February 16, 2023, 12:59 PM GMT) -- Centrica PLC said on Thursday that it is putting an extra £300 million ($360 million) into shareholders' pockets as the owner of British Gas announced monster profits of £3.3 billion for 2022 — more than triple the £948 million reported in 2021....

