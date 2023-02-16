Alaska Challenges 'Overbroad' Arctic Seal Protected Areas

By Peter McGuire (February 16, 2023, 6:40 PM EST) -- The state of Alaska has claimed that federal fisheries regulators violated the Endangered Species Act by designating vast portions of Arctic waters as habitat for endangered seals, alleging in a federal lawsuit that the protected areas could interfere with oil and gas development in the region....

