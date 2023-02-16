Ex-CBD Exec, Health Goods Co. Spar Over Securities Claims

By Mike Curley (February 16, 2023, 3:17 PM EST) -- Premier Beauty and Health LLC and its former chief operating officer are each separately urging a Florida federal court to grant them wins on U.S. Securities and Exchange Act claims in a suit brought by the former COO, with the two of them duking it out over whether his investment was an unlicensed security....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS