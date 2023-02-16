Fla. Court Tells Agency To Reconsider Plans For Springs

By Tom Lotshaw (February 16, 2023, 11:59 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday sided with several environmental groups challenging the adequacy of basin management action plans that state regulators developed to reduce the nitrogen pollution impairing designated springs in the state known as Outstanding Florida Springs....

